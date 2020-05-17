Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.71 billion and the highest is $6.47 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.02 billion to $25.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.20. 3,111,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen has a one year low of $166.68 and a one year high of $244.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

