Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post sales of $9.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $11.30 million. Codexis posted sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $67.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $72.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.47 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Codexis news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $446,012 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. 361,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $648.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 0.64. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.