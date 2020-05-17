Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $1.48. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $9.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 491,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

