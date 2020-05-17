Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris Industries.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PII traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.
