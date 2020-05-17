Zacks: Brokerages Expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,503,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII traded up $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Polaris Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

