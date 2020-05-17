Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Hold

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.49. 792,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,850. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion and a PE ratio of -52.09. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $14,189,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

