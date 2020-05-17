Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) to Hold

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. 36,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,283. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.23. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Soliton by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Soliton by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Soliton by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Soliton in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

