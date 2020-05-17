Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands to $2.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,075. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,717 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 351,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

