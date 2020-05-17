Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

NASDAQ BRMK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,187. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

In other Broadmark Realty Capital news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 20,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $251,575 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

