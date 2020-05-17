Zacks Investment Research Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIAC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,582,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

