Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to “Hold”

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 490,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,815. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

