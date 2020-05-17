ZB Price Up 0.4% This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.01978839 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00087231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00167983 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039048 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

