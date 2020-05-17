Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $9.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,677.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,960 shares of company stock valued at $802,493. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ZIX by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIXI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,076. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $328.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

