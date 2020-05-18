-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.66) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $2.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $7.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $12.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.86 on Wednesday, reaching $105.60. 5,842,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,804. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

