$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $835.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,121.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 168,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 392,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 189,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 1,055,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

