$185.63 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post sales of $185.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $184.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $750.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.10 million to $758.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $750.79 million, with estimates ranging from $708.70 million to $774.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

HIW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 1,651,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

