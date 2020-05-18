$29.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report $29.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.83 billion. Anthem reported sales of $25.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $117.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.96 billion to $119.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $128.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $279.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,244. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,657.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,451 shares of company stock worth $14,974,357. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

