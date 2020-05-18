$48.22 Million in Sales Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post sales of $48.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $53.45 million. Lovesac posted sales of $40.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $246.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.60 million to $267.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $327.19 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $380.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of Lovesac stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,624. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Lovesac by 971.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 417,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 378,910 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Lovesac by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 581,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 223,705 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lovesac by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 529,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 172,700 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

