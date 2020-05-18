Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Position Increased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Aaron’s worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

AAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

AAN stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $33.37. 950,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,763. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

