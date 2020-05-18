Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the April 30th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,731,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

