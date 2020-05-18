Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,182,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

