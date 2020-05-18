Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares in the company, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $7,519,349. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,934,779. The firm has a market cap of $600.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.