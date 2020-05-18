Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 26,630 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,630 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. 31,571,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

