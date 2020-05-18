Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 1,827,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,929. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,060,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 536,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 524,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,812,000 after purchasing an additional 520,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

