AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

AFLAC has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. AFLAC has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AFLAC to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. AFLAC has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

