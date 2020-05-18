AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a growth of 605.4% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AgEagle Aerial Systems stock remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,321,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,807. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
