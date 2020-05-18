AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Update

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a growth of 605.4% from the April 30th total of 88,600 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock remained flat at $$1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,321,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,807. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

