Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 35.9% in May

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Michael N. Taglich purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,880 shares of company stock valued at $73,711.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,078. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

