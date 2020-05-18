AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AirBoss of America stock traded up C$1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.59. 145,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,405. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$16.30. The firm has a market cap of $364.81 million and a P/E ratio of 35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.22.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$126.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

