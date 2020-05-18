Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 11,120 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

