Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,016 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.55. 546,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,049. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

