Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of ASPS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 242.64% and a negative net margin of 52.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 134,190 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,263.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 603,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,267 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 49,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

