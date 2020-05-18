Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568. Ambow Education has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Ambow Education Company Profile

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs.

