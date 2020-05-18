American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stake Boosted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,644. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.