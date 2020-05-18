American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 404.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Shares of AMS traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 12,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,217. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.