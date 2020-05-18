AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, reaching $89.20. 1,066,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,891. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

