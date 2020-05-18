Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Oak Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 9.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.19. 5,629,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,702. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.