Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) rose 6.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 2,499,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,914,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Specifically, CEO Chintu Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,370.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $99,049.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,049.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 643,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,625. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

