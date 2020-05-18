Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of AP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,754. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.92.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a positive return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

