Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.15. 2,384,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,363. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,727.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

