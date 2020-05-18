Analysts Expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. TheStreet downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. 17,502,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,355,187. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

