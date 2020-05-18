Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce sales of $18.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $19.87 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $79.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,788. The stock has a market cap of $254.77 million and a PE ratio of -8.10. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.