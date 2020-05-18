Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of AAUKF stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $18.98. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

