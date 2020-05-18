AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.28.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,512,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.