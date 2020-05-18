Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy Sells 18,261 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average of $274.71. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

