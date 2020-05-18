Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,550 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of AON worth $124,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 141.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

NYSE AON traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,676. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

