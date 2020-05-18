Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the April 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AIV traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $352,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter worth $33,069,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIV. Citigroup cut their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

