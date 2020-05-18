Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock Position Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $5,695,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,955. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $21,776,590.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,576,547 shares of company stock worth $111,160,445 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

