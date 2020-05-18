Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $76.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.35.

AMAT traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,275,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,980. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 158.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after buying an additional 8,393,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

