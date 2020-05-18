Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCE. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

ARCE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. 135,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,383. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -859.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Arco Platform has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,440,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,325,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

