Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.76. 2,753,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,375 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $70,154 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

