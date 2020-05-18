Armistice Capital, Llc Sells 834,669 Shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 834,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $2,520,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 650,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,859,000.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $252,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 957,469 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $2,537,292.85.

On Thursday, April 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $13,125,516.16.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.87. 6,463,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.11. Vaxart Inc has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VXRT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 403,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

